EPA settles with owners of Mass. chemical plant

The owners of a Massachusetts chemical plant that exploded in 2006 have agreed to pay the federal government an estimated $1.3 million to help cover the cost of cleaning up the hazardous waste that was left behind.

A series of explosions destroyed dozens of homes in Danvers, 25 miles north-northeast of Boston. No one was killed.

The Environmental Protection Agency says a consent decree unveiled Monday requires the companies that owned the plant to pay some of the $2.7 million it spent to clean the site. It says the action resolves claims against former operator CAI Inc. and property owners Sartorelli Realty LLC and Roy Nelson, of the Nelson Danvers Realty Trust.

A Nelson lawyer says there are no other pending lawsuits against the company.

Lawyers representing CAI and Sartorelli haven't returned calls seeking comment.