EMT charged in pregnant NYC woman's death

A New York City emergency medical technician accused of failing to help a dying pregnant woman has been charged with official misconduct.

Melissa Jackson was arraigned Tuesday on the misdemeanor charge after turning herself in to prosecutors. If convicted, she faces up to one year in jail.

Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes says the 23-year-old Jackson was released without bail and is scheduled to return to court Dec. 13.

Her lawyer didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Jackson and another EMT were accused of failing to help 25-year-old Eutisha Revee Rennix after she became ill while working at a Brooklyn restaurant on Dec. 9. The EMTs were there on a coffee break.

Fire officials say Jackson remains on administrative duty.

The other EMT has since died.