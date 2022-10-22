Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Eleven injured in Louisiana fraternity house shooting, 2 arrested during university homecoming weekend

Two suspects face 11 charges each in connection with the fraternity party shooting in Baton Rouge

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, authorities have arrested two people after an early Friday shooting at a fraternity house just off the Southern University campus left 11 victims injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) on Friday announced the arrests of Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, in connection with the shooting at the university's Kappa Alpha Psi house on Harding Boulevard with the help of a U.S. Marshals task force.

"While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence," Southern University said in a Friday statement. "We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts. Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend."

Police believe the incident was isolated and said there was no threat to the community on Friday morning after the shooting.

LSU STUDENT SHOT, KILLED IN CAR REMEMBERED AS ‘EVERYONE’S DAUGHTER'

  The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house
    

    The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house located just off of Southern University's campus in Baton Rouge. (Google Maps)

  Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house sign
    

    The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house was the scene of a shooting in 2018 as well. (Google Maps)

A Baton Rouge police spokesperson said the shooting appears to have happened at an annual party called the "Kappa Luau" hosted by the fraternity.

The annual party also ended in gunfire in 2018, when basketball player Wayde Sims was shot dead.

MARIST COLLEGE PARENT MURDER: SUSPECT IN HOTEL SHOOTING LINKED TO ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE KILLING

Stansberry and Moss are both charged with 11 counts each of being accessories to attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, according to BRPD.

The shooting that left 11 injured occurred just off the Southern University campus.

The shooting that left 11 injured occurred just off the Southern University campus. (Google Maps)

Southern University's homecoming football game against Virginia-Lynchburg begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities are asking any witness or party attendees with photos, videos or information related to this incident to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.