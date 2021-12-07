Egg farmer raises prices for first time in seven years over supply chain issues

An egg farm in Massachusetts increased prices for the first time in seven years after supply chain issues affected it "in every way imaginable," according to the manager.

"It's not just shortages in grain and labor – we're also experiencing trucking increases, packaging increases, fuel increases," Country Hen General Manager Bob Beauregard told Fox News. "It's not something that I like to say or want to say, but obviously we have to increase our prices in order to cover for all of those shortages."

"It's a challenge," he continued.

Egg prices continued to rise sharply, increasing by .4% from September to October after rising 3.3% the month prior, November's Consumer Price Index showed.

Food prices climbed 5.4% over the past 12 months.

The general manager described labor shortages as a "huge issue." The labor required for live animal production – like maintaining feed quality specific to a bird's weight and age – while meeting animal welfare standards, requires "pretty intense training," Beauregard said, noting that there's not much experienced labor available.

"Price increases have been amazing: over 30% increases on soybeans, and we need soybeans in order to feed the birds," he told Fox News.

The Country Hen has had to adapt to the increased prices and shortages. The roughly 35-year-old farm recently included a note in its cartons as part of a newsletter letting customers know prices would be increasing.

"You know, I was proud of the fact that we hadn't had to raise any prices for seven years since the last increase, but it's just with the way things are, we just don't have any choice," Beauregard said. "In order to maintain the levels of animal welfare and quality feed for the birds, it's a must, we have to do it."

The general manager of the Hubbardston farm told Fox News the Country Hen is thankful to its consumers.

"We appreciate the consumer that has allowed us to stay in business this long and support this little company," Beauregard said. "We're just a little company compared to some of the other egg producers that are out there in the market."