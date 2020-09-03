Earthquake rattles northwest Florida, Alabama; no damage reported

Part of the Gulf Coast were rattled on Thursday morning after a weak earthquake struck along the Alabama-Florida line.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake happened just after 11 a.m. EDT and was centered about two miles northwest of Mount Carmel, Fla., located north of Pensacola.

After initially reporting a magnitude 4.0 earthquake, the USGS reduced the magnitude to a 3.8.

TSUNAMI COULD OVERWHELM WASHINGTON COAST, SWAMP STATE WHEN 'THE BIG ONE' STRIKES, SIMULATIONS SHOW

"We have had a few reports of possible seismic activity from Santa Rosa county FL and Escambia county AL," the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Mobile tweeted.

Some residents in the area reported feeling the temblor.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press it hadn’t gotten any calls about damage.

The quake occurred more than 6 miles beneath the surface, according to the Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, most earthquakes in North America east of the Rockies occur as faulting within bedrock, "usually miles deep."

5 OF THE MOST DEVASTATING EARTHQUAKES IN US HISTORY

In Florida, earthquakes are very rare.

The state’s last significant earthquake was among a series of quakes recorded in nearly the same location back in March of 2019, according to FOX13.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

In 2016, FOX13 reported that a series of earthquakes over the summer in Florida turned out to be the result of offshore naval weapons testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.