Florida

Earthquake 100 miles off Atlantic coast felt in Florida

Magnitude 4.0 quake reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday off Cape Canaveral, FL

Associated Press
Published
Authorities are collecting reports from Floridians who felt shaking from a 4.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast, the National Weather Service reported.

Florida Fox News graphic

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake has been reported some 100 miles off the Florida coast. (Fox News)

The earthquake happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday about 100 miles east of Cape Canaveral, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Earthquakes have been felt in Florida before. In September 2006, a 5.9 magnitude quake in the Gulf of Mexico was felt in Florida and other states. In parts of Florida, items were knocked from shelves and some Floridians saw waves in their swimming pools during the 2006 quake, according to reports from the USGS. That earthquake was felt all over Florida, and even in several other southern states including Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and the Carolinas.