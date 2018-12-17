Drunk Utah man falls into Christmas tree before shooting at roommate, roommate's son: police

A 57-year-old Utah man who was so drunk he had to be helped back to bed after falling into a Christmas tree, paid back his roommate's kindness by opening fire on the man and his son, police said.

Randal Weed Dickinson was charged with several crimes for knowingly trying to cause the death of his roommate and the roommate's relative in a Dec. 9 incident in Francis, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported, citing court documents.

Dickinson’s roommate told police Dickinson had been drinking all day and was “so drunk he fell into a Christmas tree,” according to the station. The roommate and his son, neither of whom were identified, reportedly escorted Dickinson to his room so he could sleep the intoxication off.

When the roommate and his son went outside to smoke a cigarette, they said they heard what sounded like a gun going off. That's when the pair said they saw Dickinson firing at them, getting off 16 shots before the roommate and his son could pin Dickinson until police arrived, KUTV reported.

Police noted Dickinson appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident, the station reported.

Dickinson was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, 16 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence and one count of intoxication.