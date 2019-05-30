Drunk SC woman assaulted husband because he denied her A/C: cops

A South Carolina woman attacked her husband with a glass jar on Tuesday because he stopped her from driving to an air-conditioned hotel with their children while intoxicated, police said.

Police responded to a Union home – about 70 miles northwest of Columbia – where they allegedly found 28-year-old Leanne Teague passed out naked on the living room floor and her husband’s head “bleeding heavily,” WYFF reported.

Police said Teague’s speech was slurred and she smelled like alcohol. They told her to put on clothes multiple times, according to the station.

Teague’s husband told officers she had been drinking vodka and orange juice “heavily” after their home’s air conditioner broke, WYFF reported. When he stopped her from driving to a Quality Inn with their children, she allegedly hit him with a glass jar, he allegedly told cops.

Teague was booked in Union County Detention Center on charges of second-degree domestic violence, according to jail records. Her bond was set at $2,500, according to the records.