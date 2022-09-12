Expand / Collapse search
Drunk driver crashes into 2 California Highway Patrol officers

Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver after pulling over another car on an interstate early Sunday, authorities said.

The officers were "conducting an enforcement stop" along Interstate 80 in Solano County around 2 a.m. when a vehicle "left the roadway and struck them," the highway patrol said in a statement.

One officer sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a trauma center in stable condition, the statement said.

A drunk driver crashed into two Highway Patrol officers in Fairfield, California, on Sept. 11, 2022. He was then arrested on charges of felony DUI. 

The other officer has been released after being treated at a hospital, officials said.

"The driver of the errant vehicle was subsequently arrested on charges of felony DUI," the statement said.