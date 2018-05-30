Driver who crashed into house says he blacked out after giving blood

A man said he crashed his car right through the front door of a home north of Boston on Tuesday morning because he'd blacked out after donating blood.

The unidentified man told Boston 25 News that he had donated blood to a hospital earlier and that while he was driving on East Emerson Street in Melrose, he blacked out.

After regaining consciousness, he said he realized his sedan had crashed through the front door of someone’s home.

The homeowner was contacted by a neighbor who alerted him to the incident.

No one was injured in the home and the driver sustained only minor injuries, Boston 25 News added.