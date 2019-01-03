Driver charged after bus overturns pleads not guilty to DUI

A Greyhound bus driver is pleading not guilty to driving under the influence after her bus overturned in Mississippi, sending nearly two dozen passengers to hospitals.

Local news outlets report 31-year-old Erika Nixon entered the plea Thursday, hours after her bus overturned on a ramp from Interstate 55 near downtown Jackson.

The wreck happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday in heavy rain.

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes says Nixon is charged with misdemeanor DUI. Her license has been seized.

First responders said all the passengers were safely removed from the bus. Twenty-two of them were sent to hospitals in the area. No serious injuries were reported.

It's unclear whether Nixon has an attorney to speak for her. Her trial is expected within 30 days.