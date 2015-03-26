Drew Peterson heads to trial in third wife's death

Drew Peterson, the former police officer accused in the drowning death of his third wife, returns to the national spotlight next week when he goes on trial in suburban Chicago.

Peterson has been largely invisible during the last three years because he's been locked up awaiting his day in court. But the trial is sure to rekindle memories of the media firestorm that swirled around him back in 2007, when his fourth wife, Stacy, disappeared.

Authorities investigating that disappearance soon started wondering if Peterson might have been involved with the earlier death of his previous wife.

Some legal experts say Peterson benefited from the lack of attention because it allowed memories about his crass jokes to fade.

The case begins Monday with jury selection.