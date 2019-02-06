Dramatic video: School bus carrying 3 students overturns on wintry road in Kansas City

Dramatic surveillance video showed a Kansas City school bus overturning on slick roads as freezing drizzle caused dangerous conditions in Missouri.

A Center School District bus carrying three students, a monitor and the driver overturned in south Kansas City Wednesday afternoon, as FOX 4 Kansas City reported.

A district spokeswoman said everyone was able to get off the bus.

All of the bus’s victims were taken to the hospital for precautionary checks, and, FOX 4 Kansas City said, no serious injuries were suspected.

The school’s spokeswoman said the students went home with parents.

Schools were canceling classes and evening events across the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

