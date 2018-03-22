Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update March 22

Dow drops more than 720 as Trump's China tariffs sink in

By Fox Business | Fox News
close
Dow closes more than 700 points downVideo

Dow closes more than 700 points down

The stock market takes a hit has Trump's lead attorney John Dowd resigns and Trump targets China with tariffs.

U.S. stocks suffered heavy losses Thursday amid a day of sharp volatility after President Donald Trump unveiled his tariffs on China, at the same time he is dealing with the departure of his chief legal eagle John Dowd.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 700 points, slipping below the 24,000 mark. The S&P 500 dropped 68 points, while the Nasdaq fell 178 points.

The sell-off came as Trump announced that the U.S. will impose tariffs on China and restrict the transfer of technology to Chinese firms. The resignation of Dowd, Trump’s lead lawyer in the Russia investigation, and debate on Capitol Hill over a $1.3 trillion spending bill roiled the market.

While the big decline may be unnerving to investors, according to Sameer Samana, global equity and technical strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, this is the volatility the bank was expecting.

“2017 was unusually calm, and we knew this calm wouldn’t last,” Samana told FOX Business. “Eventually, the markets will go higher, but we will have more volatility.”

Click for more from Fox Business.