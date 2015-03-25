Dollar rises against euro, pound, franc after mixed US housing, manufacturing data

The dollar is rising against most major currencies after US housing and manufacturing data painted a mixed pictured of the economy.

The National Association of Realtors said that its index for pending home sales dropped 4.3 percent in December from November to 101.7.

The Commerce Department said that overall orders for durable goods increased 4.6 percent in December from November, a sign of strength for the manufacturing industry.

The euro fell to $1.3457 in afternoon trading from $1.3467. The British pound fell to $1.5690 from $1.5800.

The dollar rose to 0.9264 Swiss franc from 0.9262 Swiss franc. The dollar fell to 90.76 Japanese yen from 90.98 Japanese yen.