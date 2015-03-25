Dollar is mixed against other major currencies after US jobs report

The dollar was mixed against most major currencies Friday after the U.S. government said employer's added jobs last month, but the unemployment rate rose.

The Labor Department said 157,000 jobs were added in January. The unemployment rate rose to 7.9 percent from 7.8 percent in December.

The euro rose to $1.3662 in late trading Friday from $1.3574 late Thursday. Earlier, the euro jumped to $1.3710, its highest point against the dollar since Nov. 14, 2011.

The British pound fell to $1.5714 from $1.5859.

The dollar rose to 92.74 Japanese yen from 91.38 Japanese yen.

The dollar fell to 0.9078 Swiss franc from 0.9098 Swiss franc and to 99.71 Canadian cents from 99.76 Canadian cents.