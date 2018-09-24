Expand / Collapse search
Dog stuffed into trash bin dies; owner arrested

Nicole Darrah
Nicole Darrah
Shawkimo Anderson, 41, told deputies she sealed her dog, "Diamond," into a plastic bag and then into a garbage bin because she couldn't afford to take care of her. The dog later died.

A Florida woman who confessed to shoving her dog into a trash bag and in a dumpster has been charged in the incident, officials said.

Shawkimo Anderson, 41, sealed "Diamond," a small Chihuahua, into a plastic bag and then into a garbage bin, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"Diamond" was found sealed in a trash bag inside of a dumpster in Florida on Saturday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Anderson — who initially told police she gave the dog to a woman two months ago — said she threw the dog away because she could no longer afford to care for it.

Diamond was found on Saturday after two passersby heard the dog's cries coming from the dumpster, and alerted police. Authorities found the pooch, donning a pink collar, with a micro-chip linking her to Anderson.

Diamond, who was Anderson's pet for four years, later died. Her cause of death wasn't immediately determined.

Anderson was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and released from jail on a $1,000 bond.