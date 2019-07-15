Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Good News
Published

Dog dropped off at California animal shelter in cereal box, infested with fleas gets adopted

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A puppy that was discovered abandoned in a park in Southern California and brought to an animal shelter in a cereal box finally has a home -- and one that isn't part of a balanced breakfast.

Riverside County Animal Services tweeted the 9-week old puppy, named Razz Berry, was adopted Saturday by a family in Riverside that picked the highest number in a lottery for the dog.

The dog was discovered abandoned at Bryant Park in Riverside last Tuesday and brought to the shelter.

VOLUNTEERS RUSH TO TRANSPORT SHELTER ANIMALS THREATENED BY BARRY OUT OF STORM'S PATH

"We have seen some creative pet carriers in our days," the shelter said on Twitter. "This @RealCapnCrunch cereal box has to be one of the oddest ways a pet came to us as an over-the-counter dropoff."

A 9-week-old puppy was discovered abandoned in a park and brought to an animal shelter in a cereal box.

A 9-week-old puppy was discovered abandoned in a park and brought to an animal shelter in a cereal box. (Riverside County Animal Services)

The dog was infested with fleas and needed a medicated bath, FOX11 reported.

THIS COMMON SUGAR SUBSTITUTE CAN BE DEADLY FOR DOGS, FDA WARNS

It wasn't known why the Good Samaritan placed the dog in a cereal box before taking the puppy to the shelter.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

After posting a photo of the barker in the box to Twitter, the shelter said demand for the puppy skyrocketed.

On Saturday, 20 families came to the shelter in hopes of adopting the dog. The Sheets family of Riverside ended up picking the winning number in the lottery to take the pup home.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed