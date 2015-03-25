Dog bound for Phoenix ends up on flight to Ireland

An English Springer Spaniel named Hendrix ended up taking a serious detour on his way from New Jersey to Phoenix this week.

He ended up in Ireland after being put on the wrong flight.

United Airlines spokeswoman Megan McCarthy says the 6-year-old dog was traveling in cargo Thursday when the mix-up happened. When the error was realized, she says the airline took immediate steps to get Hendrix back to his owner.

Phoenix television station KNXV reports that the first word owner Meredith Grant got about the mix-up was in a phone call from the airline before Hendrix's original flight was supposed to land in Phoenix.

Grant says she felt like someone punched her in the stomach after finding out her dog had been sent overseas.

Hendrix was returned, and the airline apologized and offered a full refund.