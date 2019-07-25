Man, 19, rescues boy, 6, from dog attack in Texas

A 19-year-old man was caught on surveillance video running to save a 6-year-old who was being attacked by a dog in Texas on Sunday.

The boy, Mason, was playing with two neighbors in the driveway outside his home in Conroe, a city roughly 40 miles north of Houston, when a pit bull ran over to the group, and suddenly jumped on the child.

ORLANDO PRIDE SOCCER PLAYER, 1-YEAR-OLD FAN, BOTH WITH 1 ARM, GREET IN HEARTWARMING PHOTO

The video shows the 6-year-old fall to the ground as the other two kids run away. A 19-year-old, identified as Grant Brown by KHOU, can then be seen sprinting over and yelling at the dog. Soon, the dog leaves the boy on the ground, and chases Brown instead.

Brown was able to push the dog away and run to safety, according to the video.

His mother, Crystal Waddel, told the news station that her son's actions gave the 6-year-old boy enough time to run to safety himself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mason reportedly required a few stitches following the attack, while Brown suffered a cut on his hand. The dog was reportedly surrendered to Montgomery County Animal Control.