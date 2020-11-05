Dog accidentally shoots owner in the leg, police say

A dog accidentally fired a gun into its owner's leg recently, the Plano, Texas, police department said this week.

The owner was picking up his dog when its paw got lodged in the trigger of the gun in his waistband, sending a bullet through his thigh.

The man was not badly hurt. The bullet didn't hit any major arteries, and he was able to drive himself to the hospital.

The Plano Police Department took the opportunity to remind Texans to be responsible with guns.

"When you are carrying your firearm, make sure you have a holster that is safe and protects the trigger from any inadvertent discharges.

When you are not carrying your firearm, store it in a gun safe or other locking device to keep them out of the hands of others.

Always assume the weapon is loaded and treat it as such.

Keep your finger off the trigger until the weapon is ready to be fired.

Practice, practice, practice. Know your weapon, how and when to use it, and be a smart and responsible gun owner."

