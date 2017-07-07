Diver bitten by alligator at Florida golf course

Deputies say a man diving for golf balls was bitten by an alligator along a golf course in Charlotte County this afternoon.

It happened along the Palms course at the Rotunda Golf and Country Club in Englewood. The 50-year-old man was bitten on the arm while diving and managed to break free, but suffered a significant injury to his arm.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Lee County. His condition was not immediately available.

The view from SkyFOX showed a large alligator peering out from the pond while Florida Fish & Wildlife officers looked on. Trappers have arrived at the scene and they expect to catch the gator shortly.

Alligators are a known hazard at many golf courses in Florida. The animals are often drawn to ponds and creeks along the fairways.

