Disney’s 'Elsa' arrested in Illinois for bringing subzero temperatures

She may have to build a snowman...in jail.

Police in Illinois have arrested 'Elsa' from Disney’s "Frozen"—and probably won’t be letting her go—as bitterly cold temperatures leave much of the Midwest colder than the Queen of Arendell's palace of ice.

The McLean Police Department posted Elsa's arrest on its Facebook page Tuesday in an attempt to warm up people’s mood amid the frigid weather.

“Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled,” the post read. “Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster warning Tuesday ahead of the “potentially historic” double-digit subzero temperatures in the state, FOX32 Chicago reported.

Subzero temperatures already swept across some states earlier this week, but Wednesday was expected to be even worse with wind chills in northern Illinois expecting to fall to negative 55 degrees -- a temperature the National Weather Service called “possibly life-threatening.”

