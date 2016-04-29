Dismissal of charges against ex-Penn St. officials to stand

Pennsylvania prosecutors won't appeal a ruling that threw out some of the most serious criminal charges against three former Penn State administrators related to their handling of the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal.

The attorney general's office said Friday there was little chance of the appeal succeeding.

A court in January threw out charges of perjury, obstruction and conspiracy against former president Graham Spanier, former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley. But it left in place charges of failure to report suspected child abuse and endangering the welfare of children, and a perjury count against Curley.

Sandusky was the defensive football coach under Joe Paterno. Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of child sexual abuse and is serving a 30- to 60-year prison sentence.