DHS plans tougher screening for refugees from 11 countries

The Department of Homeland Security is resuming normal processing of refugees from 11 countries that had previously only been admitted on a "case-by-case" basis.

But DHS officials say they are working to implement new screening measures for applicants from those high-risk countries following a 90-day review.

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said during a speech at the Woodrow Wilson Center Monday that the changes were aimed at better protecting the country against terrorism, crime and fraud.

President Donald Trump has worked to restrict the number of refugees allowed into the country, including signing a four-month ban on refugees last year.

The administration won't publicly confirm the 11 countries. But officials say they intend to review the list and update it six months from now.