Detroit tow truck driver with concealed carry license fends off robber, shoots and kills man

An armed robber targeted a tow truck driver, ignorant that tow truck driver had a concealed carry permit and was ready to fight back.

The tow truck driver shot and killed the suspect who tried to rob him on Detroit's east side on Monday.

The fatal altercation occurred in the area of 7 Mile and Kelly, around 9:35 a.m on Monday.

The truck driver was allegedly meeting with the suspect to buy a junk car when he was ambushed.

Detroit police told Fox News Digital that they responded to an armed robbery and found one person shot.

Investigators say that person was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He allegedly was robbing the tow truck driver, who shot him.

The Detroit Police Department said the Wayne County prosecutor will review the investigation, but there was no indication that the tow truck driver would face charges because the incident appeared to out of self-defense.