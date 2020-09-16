Detroit standoff: Second hostage escapes home, armed suspect inside as hourslong negotiations continue

The second and final hostage escaped from a home on the west side of Detroit early Wednesday as the gunman who barricaded himself inside continues a standoff with police that has lasted more than 24 hours.

A male hostage managed to escape from the home at the 15000 block of Iliad Road as the lone gunman remains inside and negotiations with law enforcement outside continue, Detroit Police Capt. Kurt Worboys told reporters from a nearby street corner at around 6:15 a.m.

Investigators believe the gunman fell asleep and the second hostage ran out the front door. He was looked over by EMS, who determined that though he was very emotional he had not been injured, Worboys said before directing his message toward the shooter who may be watching.

“We want him to know that we are going to wait for him. We want him to come out peacefully. We’re not looking to hurt him,” Worboys said. “If he’s watching TV -- today I think our negotiators have asked him to turn the TV on -- please put the weapons down. Come out with your hands up. And we will take care of you.”

“We don’t want to see anybody get hurt. That’s our message to him. We appreciate that both our hostages are safe, healthy,” he added.

Worboys explained that the second escaped hostage was initially placed in handcuffs until officers could better determine his relationship with the gunman and whether he was armed, but police still believe that the man was being held against his will inside the home before running to safety. Police also believe two guns remain inside the home, he added.

The hourslong standoff began early Tuesday when Redford Police tried to initiate a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. The driver failed to pull over and instead drove to the home at the 15000 block of Iliad Road.

He then got out of his car, leaving the vehicle running, and went on the front porch before firing one shot at officers getting out of their cruiser, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The suspect broke into the home, and officers called for backup.

Redford and Detroit police responded to the scene. Negotiators arrived at the home and early on formed an opinion that the suspect was under the influence of an unknown narcotic and possibly alcohol, Craig said. The gunman also acknowledged he was a suspect in a triple homicide dating back to June. His relationship with the two hostages remained unclear.

The suspect, identified by police as a 38-year-old White man, threatened to kill the two hostages and himself and harm police officers if they entered the home. The first hostage, a woman, was released from the home around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the suspect was a member of a local motorcycle gang and through his conversations with negotiators also acknowledged that he suffers from mental illness and had not been taking his medication.

