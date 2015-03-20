Detroit mom sentenced to at least 23 years in prison in 8-year-old daughter's stabbing death

A Detroit woman has been sentenced to at least 23 years in prison for fatally stabbing her 8-year-old daughter just weeks after a court referee refused to have the girl removed from her care.

Wayne County Judge Margaret Van Houten issued the sentence in accordance with an agreement between prosecutors and Semeria Greene. Greene appeared in court Monday.

She pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder. Her maximum prison term is 50 years.

The Michigan Department of Human Services tried to remove Tameria Greene and her siblings from the home in November 2012. But court Referee Richard Smart declined, suggesting instead that their mother should move out or place the children elsewhere.

The state didn't appeal. Tameria was killed five weeks later.