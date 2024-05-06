Detroit man sentenced to 80 years for fatal shootings of 2 West Virginia women

A Detroit man was sentenced on Monday to 80 years in prison for the slayings of two West Virginia women.

Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 24, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of second-degree murder in the 2021 fatal shootings of Bria Nicole White, 26, and Kytiana Belcher, 22, in Charleston, West Virginia.

During the sentencing, Goodman’s attorneys argued for a lenient sentence, saying their client was still young enough to be reformed, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. Goodman apologized to the families, saying he didn't intend to hurt the women. A motive for the shootings remains unclear.

Families of the victims asked for the maximum sentence.

White’s mother, Letitia Norman, sobbed as she spoke to Goodman, saying any argument between him and her daughter "didn’t have to go this far."

"My life is ruined," Norman said. "When I see my baby, I have to stand over her on the ground."

Judge Ken Ballard said Goodman had a lengthy criminal record and had opportunities to reform "and clearly they did not work."

He handed down the maximum sentence of 40 years for each count of second-degree murder to be served consecutively.