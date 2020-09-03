Detroit man found dead in basement of adult living care facility 5 months after he was reported missing

The five-month search for a Detroit man missing from an adult care center has ended with more questions than answers.

Kam Franks, 38, was last seen on March 14 leaving Faithful Helping Hands Community Services around 9 p.m.

Detroit police reported him missing on April 1. They noted he was in good physical health but poor mental condition when he disappeared.

Initially, reports claimed Franks had left the facility though that ended up not being the case. He was allegedly wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and black Nike boots when he left.

Franks' decaying body was found Saturday in the basement of Faithful Helping Hands.

Detroit police believe that he died of natural causes but did say they are looking into possible neglect at the assisted living care facility.

It is unclear why no one checked the facility's basement.

Kam's sister, Kai Franks, said her brother was known to "roam" and "wander" and that the facility he called home should have been the first – not the last – place authorities should have looked, The Detroit News reported.

"All you had to do was be in his company," Kai Franks said Wednesday, two days after her brother's body was located. "He could feed and wash himself. He was physically active. You just had to watch him."