Derek Chauvin files for new trial in death of George Floyd

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed a motion seeking a new trial in the death of George Floyd, arguing that his constitutional right to a fair trial was violated multiple times throughout the proceedings.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson took issue with the judge’s refusal to grant a change of venue and for declining to sequester jurors during the trial.

He also accused prosecutors of "pervasive, prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct" and alleged that jurors convicted Chauvin on charges that the evidence did not sufficiently support.

"The Court abused its discretion when it submitted instructions to the jury that failed to accurately reflect the law with respect to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and authorized use of force," the filing reads.

Nelson also asked for the guilty verdict on those charges to be tossed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with Fox News for updates.