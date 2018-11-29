Deputy US marshal killed in line of duty, suspect injured in Arizona shooting: police

A U.S. Marshal was killed in the line of duty Thursday evening following an officer-involved shooting in Tucson, Ariz., according to Gov. Doug Ducey.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey confirmed the shooting on Twitter, posting: "I’ve just learned that tonight we lost a US Deputy Marshal from the District of Arizona. He was killed in the line of duty in Tucson. My deepest condolences and prayers go out to his family and all of Arizona law enforcement."

The shooting occurred outside a single-story house in northwest Tucson around 5:30 p.m., The Arizona Republic reported.

Local police and federal officers surrounded the house and residents were evacuated, the report said. A man was taken into custody following an hour-long standoff with officers, police said.

The marshal was wounded during the shootout. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, the report said.

The officer was the first U.S. Marshal killed in the line of the duty in Tucson since 1952, according to online records cited by the Republic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.