California deputy 'ambushed' in shooting as suspect was ‘lying in wait,’ cops say

A Southern California sheriff's deputy was "ambushed" Tuesday by a suspect "lying in wait" while trying to make a traffic stop before his patrol vehicle was found torched at the scene, authorities said.

The 27-year old deputy with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department remained hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday after sustaining superficial injuries to the face and shrapnel to the arm, authorities said.

The four-year veteran of the force was passing through San Bernardino just after 4 p.m. when he tried pulling over a BMW for an unknown offense. During a short car chase, the suspect turned a corner and got out with a rifle, San Bernardino police Sgt. Equino Thomas told Fox News.

"He was able to immediately get out of his vehicle and as the deputy tried to catch up… he was able to retrieve a rifle from the vehicle," he said. "As the deputy turned, the suspect fired multiple rounds."

"Based on the actions of that suspect, he did, he ambushed that deputy," he added.

Thomas said the deputy was still inside the SUV when gunfire erupted. He was not sure how many rounds were fired or how many people were in the suspect vehicle.

Surveillance footage captured the chase as the deputy followed the BMW with sirens blaring. A hail of gunfire can be heard as he turns a corner in the distance. He then radioed that shots were fired, prompting other deputies in the area to respond.

The injured deputy was given first aid by responding law enforcement officers and taken to a hospital in a police cruiser. His patrol SUV was found torched but it was unknown how it caught fire, Thomas said.

The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating the shooting, officials said.

After the incident, authorities executed a search warrant at an apartment complex where the BMW and rifle believed to have been used in the attack were recovered but no arrests were made in connection to the shooting, Thomas said. The suspect, described as a man in his 20s, remains at large.

"Our hope is that when the suspect is encountered, we have good dialogue and the suspect surrenders," San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Tuesday night outside the hospital where his deputy was recovering.