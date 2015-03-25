Deputies: Orlando man accused of fatally shooting pregnant wife; 1 twin dies, other survives

Deputies say a 33-year-old Orlando man fatally shot his wife, who was eight months pregnant with twins.

When deputies arrived at an apartment Thursday evening, Michael Boyce told them his 23-year-old wife Alexis Boyce had shot herself in the head. When confronted with more evidence, deputies say Boyce told them he accidentally shot her. He was arrested on first-degree murder charges and taken to the Orange County Jail. No attorney was listed for him.

One of the twin boys survived and was taken Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. Alexis Boyce and the other twin were pronounced dead.

The woman's parents also lived in the apartment. Deputies say they were in their bedroom when the shooting occurred. The victim was found unresponsive in the living room.