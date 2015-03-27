Deputies bust drug dealers at medical pot clinics

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies have seized marijuana and conducted raids at 16 locations across Southern California.

Sheriff's officials say 11 people were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing Wednesday but their names were not released.

Capt. Ralph Ornelas says the raids targeted a single group of criminals illegally making and selling cocaine, meth and marijuana at medical marijuana dispensaries.

Authorities seized 35 marijuana plants, 78 pounds of processed pot, seven gallons of concentrated cannabis oil and 4,000 pre-packaged, marijuana-laced edible products, with a total value of about $350,000.

The raids took place at five medical marijuana clinics, two processing sites, a grow site and a sailboat in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.