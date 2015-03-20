Deportation deferred indefinitely for German home-school family that lost asylum bid

An attorney for a German couple who lost their bid for U.S. asylum in order to home-school their children says deportation proceedings against the family have been deferred indefinitely.

The development comes only a day after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Uwe (OO-vuh) Romeike's (roh-MEYE-kahs) asylum appeal.

Michael Donnelly is an attorney with the Home School Legal Defense Association. He said the group received a call from the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday morning. A statement from Romeike says he is happy the family will be allowed to stay.

Romeike had claimed in court that the family faced persecution in Germany, where most children are required to attend state-approved schools. The family moved to Tennessee in 2008 after an escalating series of confrontations with German officials.