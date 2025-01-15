Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta

Delta passenger discovers $4,500 in items stolen from checked luggage after flight

The Atlanta resident lost a blue Chanel bag and a Louis Vuitton clutch

Ronn Blitzer By Ronn Blitzer , Bonny Chu Fox News
Published
Delta passenger Alison Joyner, who flew from Atlanta to the Bahamas, discovered two of her designer purses went missing from her checked bag. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

A woman looking forward to traveling with her family for the holidays received some bad news when she landed in the Bahamas Christmas Day.

Atlanta resident Alison Joyner discovered two of her designer purses worth a total of $4,500 went missing from her checked luggage after flying with Delta Air Lines, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

"I definitely felt violated," Joyner told Fox 5. "Like, why would somebody do this? Why me?"

While unpacking in her hotel, Joyner noticed her belongings looked disheveled and that her blue Chanel clutch bag and Louis Vuitton clutch were missing. 

blue chanel bag

Alison Joyner had her blue Chanel clutch bag for over 10 years before it was allegedly stolen at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

According to the report, Joyner said she placed an Apple AirTag in her Chanel bag before flying. Upon tracking the location, Joyner found the tag 30 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"I said, ‘Let me check my phone,’" Joyner said. "It says it is at a location in Senoia, Georgia, which I've never been to."

louis vuitton bag

Joyner's Louis Vuitton clutch was valued at $2,200.  (Fox 5 Atlanta)

Fox 5 reported that the Delta passenger, who was also a Platinum SkyMiles Medallion member, immediately reported the missing items to the airline and said she was in disbelief considering she had traveled with Delta multiple times in the past. 

"While rare, Delta has zero tolerance for baggage pilferage and will look into what occurred," Delta told the local station." We are reaching out to this customer to make it right."

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are investigating a larceny that Joyner reported, but that the incident report was still in progress and had not yet been finalized.

Fox News Digital reached out to Delta for comment, but they did not immediately responded.

woman holding red suitcase

Alison Joyner holds up a red suitcase she used to travel to the Bahamas. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

The Atlanta resident said the incident may alter her future travel plans. 

"It’s something I’ll definitely rethink in the future," Joyner said. "I just never thought this would happen, especially on, you know, Christmas Day, where everything is about joy, giving, kindness."

Theft from checked luggage is not new. The Department of Homeland Security said in 2005 that dozens of TSA baggage screeners were terminated across several major U.S. airports in 2005 for allegedly stealing valuables from checked bags.

The incident serves as a reminder to take precautions while traveling, such as placing valuable items in a carry-on or using tracking devices such as AirTags. 

