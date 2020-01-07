Delaware teen charged with setting off explosive device at Planned Parenthood

A Delaware teen was charged on Monday with setting off an explosive device that damaged a Planned Parenthood, according to the Department of Justice.

Middletown resident James Gulick, 18, is facing charges of maliciously damaging a building used in interstate commerce through the use of fire or destructive device, intentionally damaging a facility that provides reproductive health services and possession of an unregistered destructive device under the National Firearms Act.

Court documents courts say a suspect drove to a Planned Parenthood in Newark around 2:16 a.m. Friday, where video surveillance captures him spray-painting the phrase “Deus Vult” (God wills it) in red on the front porch of the building.

The suspect then stepped off the front porch, lit an object and threw it at the front window of the Planned Parenthood facility, the DOJ said in a press release. The object then exploded as the suspect ran away.

A fire burned for approximately one minute, damaging the front window and porch before it self-extinguished, the DOJ said.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD REPORTS RECORD-HIGH ABORTIONS, TAXPAYER FUNDING AMID BATTLES WITH REPUBLICANS

Law enforcement studied the surveillance footage to identify a car operated by Gulick fleeing the scene. Gulick was also identified through social media posts attributed to him, including the phrase “Deus vult” and multiple anti-abortion posts. The FBI arrested Gulick without incident on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gulick faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of the charges.