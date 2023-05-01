Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

Death of New Hampshire psychiatric patient sparks investigation into facility

NH Department of Corrections called the death 'untimely'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The death of a patient being held at the New Hampshire prison system's psychiatric facility is under investigation, officials said.

The state Department of Corrections announced the death at the Secure Psychiatric Unit in Concord in a statement late Saturday.

The department called the death "untimely," but did not publicly release the patient's name, age or gender.

70% INELIGIBLE AS NEW HAMPSHIRE STARTS MEDICAID ENROLLMENT PURGE

No additional information will be released until the patient's family is notified and an autopsy is completed, the department said.

New Hampshire Fox News graphic

A New Hampshire psychiatric patient's death sparked an investigation into the facility where he died.

State police are investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Secure Psychiatric Unit on the grounds of the state prison was designed to treat inmates with mental health diagnoses or substance use disorders, according to the department's website.


 