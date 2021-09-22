Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Death of 1-month-old boy in NYC home ruled homicide

Baby might have died of shaken baby syndrome in Brooklyn home, police say

By Amanda Woods | New York Post
The death of a 1-month-old boy in his Brooklyn home earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said Wednesday. 

Daquan Vaughan-Sanchez’s 25-year-old father found him unconscious and unresponsive inside the apartment on East 32nd Street near Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush around 5:30 a.m. March 8 and called 911, authorities said. 

Little Daquan was rushed to SUNY Downstate University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead two days later.

The Brooklyn apartment where a 1-month-old Daquan Vaughan-Sanchez may have died from shaken baby syndrome, police say.

The Brooklyn apartment where a 1-month-old Daquan Vaughan-Sanchez may have died from shaken baby syndrome, police say. (Google Earth)

Police said early Wednesday that the infant was the victim of a homicide — and may have succumbed to shaken baby syndrome. 

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the baby’s death, police said.

