Deadline postponed for dealing with UNC Confederate statue

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The board governing North Carolina's public universities has again pushed back its deadline for deciding what to do with a Confederate monument at its flagship campus.

The University of North Carolina system issued a news release Tuesday saying it would not be discussing the statue known as Silent Sam at its May 21 meeting as planned. May had been picked after a March deadline was pushed back.

No new deadline was given Tuesday. The next scheduled Board of Governors meeting is September.

The news release says the board and universities have been focused on other issues including the legislative session.

"Silent Sam" stood in a main quad for over a century before it was torn down last August by protesters who called it a racist symbol.