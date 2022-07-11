Dead humpback whale washes up in New Jersey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dead humpback whale washed up at a New Jersey marina over the weekend and attracted a flock of onlookers to the area.

The 25-foot-long juvenile whale was discovered floating underneath a dock at the Grassy Sound Marina in North Wildwood, New Jersey, on Sunday morning, the marina wrote in a Facebook post. The marina said a terrapin was found feasting on the massive mammal.

Images of the floating whale carcass went viral and onlookers arrived at the marina to catch a glimpse of the giant sea creature.

"It’s been quite the tourist attraction today," marina owner Jim Mooers told FOX29 Philadelphia.

Marine police said they had reports of a dead whale offshore a week ago and believe it could be the same one that washed into the marina dock, according to Grassy Sound Marina.

Mooers said that he’s never seen such a sight at the marina.

"We’ve had a lot of dead animals wash up here, you know, otters and raccoons, things like that over the years," Mooers said. "But never a dead whale. We’ve had dead people wash up, but never a whale."

It was unclear how or when the whale died.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said the whale carcass was taken to a marshy area so it could decompose, the station reported.