Dead fish by the thousands cause big stink in small Jersey Shore town

Something is rotten in the state of New Jersey, specifically a shore township called Little Egg Harbor.



Thousands of dead fish have floated to the surface near homes and businesses in the area, filling the lagoon and attracting flocks of seagulls.



Findings from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish & Wildlife department say that high fish mortality in Little Egg Harbor's lagoon is due to water quality.



The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has shared a statement with FOX 29 Philadelphia that "staff determined that poor water quality resulting from warmer temperatures and low dissolved oxygen in the lagoon resulted in the fish mortality in the lagoon."

"Fish & Wildlife staff determined that this was an isolated event, and most of the dead fish will naturally be removed from the lagoon by the tides, or by tide flow," the statement concluded.



In the meantime, residents near the lagoon in Little Egg Harbor are staying indoors to avoid the smell.



"It's definitely unhealthy. You can't go outside. You can't breathe. You really can't stay outside more than 10 minutes," said Little Egg Harbor Township resident Joseph DiGrande to FOX 29 Philadelphia.



As a result of the dead fish, seagulls have swarmed the area as well. Seagulls are known to consume dead or dying seals and fish in the wild.

Another resident shared with FOX 29, "the birds also are a problem because now everything is covered in bird poop and feathers and its just another gross add on."



It is unclear how long it will take to wash the dead fish away with the natural ebb and flow of the tides.