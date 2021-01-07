DC police begin manhunt for Capitol rioters, release photos

Washington, D.C., law enforcement is on the hunt for dozens of people pictured storming into the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

On Thursday, the Metro Police Department released photos of the persons of interest they are searching for. The reward to anyone who provides information that leads to their arrest and indictment is up to $1,000.

In a press release, the department wrote that while there are peaceful demonstrations in the city on a daily basis, the police will take action "if there are persons that destroy property or hurt someone at any time."

"MPD rarely has to make an arrest at a demonstration but in the event that we do, know that it will be done safely and respectfully," they assured.

Four people died during the riots — including one woman shot by police inside the Capitol building — and more than 70 people arrested.

One man included in the police's list -- who was at the forefront of the effort to break into the building -- was reportedly recognized by The Arizona Republic as 32-year-old Jake Angeli.

In images, a shirtless, tattooed Angeli wore horns and had his face painted red, white, and blue. Reporters recognized the Arizonan "QAnon Shaman" from other rallies at the Arizona State Capitol.

Others -- many men -- wore "Make America Great Again" hats, Trump flags, military-style gear, and even animal skins.

Those who made it through the Capitol's doors tore through the House and Senate chambers, as well as the offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Many of those who made it into the building left unmolested, stopping to pose with items they had picked up as reporters and lawmakers hurriedly evacuated.

Those watching as crowds clashed with the officers on the ground, easily pushing past metal concert barricades, exclaimed that there had been a serious failure of law enforcement on a day that was already expected to be contentious as the Electoral College voted to officially confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Trump.

Response from the National Guard and others were too slow to stop the brunt of the damage, though thousands of National Guard members responded coming in from Maryland, Virginia, New York, Delaware and New Jersey.

There were also conflicting reports about the Defense Department's role on Thursday, with Maryland's Democratic Gov. Larry Hogan telling reporters that he was "repeatedly denied" approval to send troops into Washington.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was also slow to respond to the violence, though Acting Sec. Chad Wolf also urged the president to hold his supporters accountable.

"Violence in any form is unacceptable. NO one has the right to attack ANY federal institution regardless of motivation," he wrote in a tweet. "Violent opportunists at the US Capitol grounds must be held accountable. We have a proud history of resolving our differences through peaceful means."

In a statement released Thursday, Wolf further implored Trump to condemn the assault, leading to the announcement that the White House had withdrawn Wolf's nomination to be the permanent Homeland Security secretary.

The Secret Service and FBI sent in additional federal agents and the FBI is also asking Americans to identify those who "actively [instigated] violence."

In his own statement, FBI Director Christopher Wray wrote to assure that the agency has deployed its full investigative resources to pursue those involved in criminal activity.

"The violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process.," he said. "As we’ve said consistently, we do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc. Such behavior betrays the values of our democracy."

"Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol," Wray concluded.