DC librarian who allegedly told students to reenact the Holocaust promoted anti-Israel petition on Facebook

The Washington, D.C., elementary school librarian who allegedly instructed students to re-enact the Holocaust on Friday also shared posts on social media that one activist is calling problematic.

According to Fox 5 DC, Kimberlynn Jurkowski, a librarian at the Watkins Elementary School, allegedly instructed students to take part in a Holocaust reenactment where students were asked to portray Adolf Hitler and even dig ditches which were meant to serve as mass graves.

"Unfortunately, during research time in the library today, we received reports that students in the class were asked to re-enact the Holocaust as part of their library time. According to the report, the re-enactment included students being asked to portray participants from the Holocaust like Adolf Hitler, digging ditches to serve as mass graves, and simulated shootings. It was also alleged that the staff member leading the lesson also made anti-Semitic statements," the school's principal said in a letter to parents obtained by Fox 5.

One mother told the news outlet that her child was given instructions to pretend to choke and die while inside a gas chamber and was told not to tell their parents about the activity.

"They are traumatized. One parent said that their child was worried the teacher in question was hiding at their house. Children are having nightmares and generally having a very hard time," the mother told Fox 5.

Jurkowski also made several social media posts regarding the Boycott, Divest, Sanction movement, as well as Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

In one Facebook post dated July 5, 2020, Jurkowski promoted a petition demanding that Congress "Stop funding Israeli apartheid."

"It's time for lawmakers to stop funding U.S. militarism both at home and abroad. We demand that the U.S. divest from state-sanctioned violence, starting with ending military funding to Israel and defunding the police," the petition states.

In another Facebook post on July 5, 2020, Jurkowski posted a link to a video of Louis Farrakhan's Fourth of July speech.

Liora Rez, founder and executive director of StopAntisemitism told Fox News that the posts are "troubling."

"She is trying to paint Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam, which refers to Jews as termites, in a positive light. Again, like you have said, she promotes a BDS resolution, where Congress should limit the amount of aid going to Israel," Rez said.

Rez said that the DC Public Schools is not handing the situation properly.

"I think the DC public school system needs to be held accountable for how in the world they allowed a monster like her to be around young children and create the type of traumatic environment that she did," Rez said.

Jurkowski had her New Jersey State Department of Education teaching license suspended in 2017 for three years after she was found guilty of theft and falsifying records.

A spokesperson for DC Public Schools told Fox News on Monday that they have launched an investigation into the incident.

"This was not an approved lesson plan, and we sincerely apologize to our students and families who were subjected to this incident," DC Public Schools said, stating that they are "committed to creating a welcoming environment for all students."

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report