Police in Washington, D.C., said a female suspect carjacked a vehicle with an elderly woman still in it outside a hospital before crashing just three miles away near the U.S. Attorney's office Monday.

The elderly female passenger, forced to remain along for the ride during the crime, was pronounced dead following the "tragic incident," D.C. Assistant Police Chief Darnel Robinson said at a press conference.

Officers responded at about 1:11 p.m. to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center in the 100 block of Irving Street, NW to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Upon their arrival, the person who made the report advised that a white SUV was stolen, with an adult woman in the front passenger seat, Robinson told reporters.

Police said on X that the victim "reported their elderly parent was still in the vehicle when the suspect drove away."

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s air support, known as Falcon, was immediately deployed, as well as officers looking for the vehicle, Robinson said.

DC CARJACKINGS KEEP RECORD-SETTING PACE IN 2024 WITH DEADLY ATTACK ON FORMER TRUMP OFFICIAL MIKE GILL

"A member in this immediate area was traveling northbound on 6th St. and in the rearview mirror observed a single car collision of a white vehicle into the building," Robinson said. "As he went to investigate, he observed the driver of that vehicle exit and attempt to flee. The suspect was captured and placed under arrest – was detained for further questioning."

Police said the vehicle collided with a building at 6th St and D St, NW, but did not clarify which building.

That’s the same intersection where the U.S. Attorney’s office building is located. The Judiciary Plaza Office Building is also nearby.

DC DRIVER FIGHTS OFF KNIFE-WIELDING WOMAN IN ATTEMPTED CARJACKING

The passenger of the vehicle was unconscious, and law enforcement rendered aid immediately, Robinson said, but were unsuccessful.

"It is a tragic event. Our condolences are with the family at this time," Robinson said. "The passenger of this vehicle was pronounced."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re still in the preliminary phase and will be consulting with our U.S. Attorney’s office for charges," he added.