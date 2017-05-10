Day care worker charged with urging kids to curse has died

A Pennsylvania day care worker charged with coaxing 3- and 4-year-old children to use obscenities on camera has died while awaiting trial.

An attorney for 25-year-old Rashanna Gyles tells The (Easton) Express-Times (http://bit.ly/2r1lMGc ) that Gyles died April 28 from unspecified health problems.

She'd been awaiting trial on a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

She told The Associated Press, "I don't know what I was thinking," when asked about the charge filed last year when she was a bus monitor at Creative Minds Daycare Academy in Allentown.

Lehigh County prosecutors say Gyles had a half-dozen children direct obscenities toward another child, then made videos of that and sent one to a friend, which wound up on Facebook.

The day care is appealing its state license suspension.

