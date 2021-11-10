Dancing Florida man nabbed in jewel heist, partner at large

Police have custody of a man who two-stepped his way to celebration after allegedly stealing jewelry from an 86-year-old man in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The man identified as Sean Gazo, along with another man, Carl M. Jackson, had been hired by the senior citizen to help move heavy furniture.

After the men were done with the moving job, the victim discovered that about $10,000 of jewelry was missing.

The two men took the stolen jewelry to a pawnshop in Martin County, FOX 17 Nashville reported, and surveillance camera caught Gazo dancing as he was leaving the shop.

The 31-year-old was captured while his alleged accomplice is still at large.