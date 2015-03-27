DA Offers Deal to NYPD Officer in Corruption Case

NEW YORK -- Prosecutors have offered to trim decades off the possible prison sentence for a New York City police officer if he pleads guilty to charges that he dealt in stolen goods and counterfeit DVDs, fixed tickets and conspired to transport heroin in his squad car.

Bronx prosecutors told a judge Friday that they had offered officer Jose Ramos a deal that would put him in jail for 18 years, rather than the 50 he could get if convicted on all counts.

A lawyer for the officer told the judge he'd talk about it with his client, but considered the offer preliminary.

Ramos has pleaded innocent.

The investigation prompted a wider probe that revealed that a number of officers had been fixing tickets for friends. Fifteen people have been charged so far.