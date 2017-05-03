Cyclist captures terrifying encounter with truck driver

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road. We spoke with expert cyclists about your rights on the road.

They say drivers are supposed to treat cyclist like they would another road users. So, if there is a double yellow that means you are not supposed to pass them. And if you are passing a cyclist you need to leave 3 feet between you and that cyclist. Meaning you must move over to the next lane to pass them.

Hardwick Gregg works at Bob’s Bikes and he says cyclist belong on the road just as much as cars do. "So that applies all the time, the rules don’t change because there happens to be a cyclist on the road. The rules stay the same," Gregg explains.

